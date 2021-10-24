Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) In a bid to spread awareness about cleanliness among citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday organised a special "plogathon" drive which involved collecting trash during jogging in morning hours.

Citizens and representatives of various organisations participated in the drive which was flagged off by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol from the PMC headquarters. He took part in a cycle rally on the occasion.

"Cleanliness is a virtue and it should be imbibed by every citizen," he said, adding that plogathon was organised at 500 places.

Deepa Cheema, one of the members of a residents forum in Mohammadwadi suburb, said they had tied up with PMC's solid waste management department and at least 30 to 35 residents from the forum took part in the drive and cleaned almost one km stretch.

Sunil Koloti, another resident in the area, said shop owners, vegetable vendors, and eateries were requested not to dump garbage in the open.

Vasant Sasane, a sanitary inspector from Hadapsar ward, said citizens participated in the drive despite Sunday being a holiday and cleaned their surroundings.

He added waste collectors from SWaCH, a cooperative which works with the PMC and is in charge of door-to-door waste collection, also joined the drive.

According to PMC's Solid Waste Management department, over 57,000 kg of dry and plastic trash was collected by over 55,000 citizens at 521 places.

