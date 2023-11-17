Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Two drones and more than one kilogram of heroin were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Ferozepur districts on Friday, a BSF official said.

Acting on specific information, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police personnel conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran, he said.

A China-made quadcopter was recovered from a field during the operation, the official said.

In Amritsar, BSF personnel recovered another broken drone and a packet of 550 gm of heroin from a field near Rattan Khurd village, the official said.

In a third incident, BSF personnel, in a joint search operation with the Punjab Police, found a 500 grams of heroin in a packet from a field in Bhakara village in Ferozepur, he said.

