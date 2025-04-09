Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) A couple from Punjab has been arrested by Himachal Pradesh Police for supplying chitta to an interstate drug kingpin base in Shimla, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Arshdeep Singh Atwal (31), and his wife Pooja Rani Atwal (29), residents of Punjab's Faridkot.

Also Read | UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration To Begin Soon for 44,000 Vacancies, Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

According to police, the couple was supplying chitta (adulterated heroin) in large quantities to Sohan Lal alias Sonu and his wife Geeta, who were arrested by the police on March 3 in Shimla district.

They said 26.68 grams of chitta was recovered from them.

Also Read | What Is the Retirement Age of Government Doctors and for Nursing Faculty in India? Know Which Medical Field Practitioners Can Serve Till 65.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that Sonu and his wife Geeta were running a drug racket and were involved in chitta trafficking in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts.

He said that during the investigation, police found their links with the Punjab couple that had been arrested.

SSP further said that till now about 32 members of Sonu's gang have been arrested by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)