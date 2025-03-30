Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) The Punjab government is fully prepared for the wheat procurement that will begin on April 1, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Sunday.

He said all arrangements in the 'mandis' have been completed and now the government is waiting for the arrival of crops in the grain markets.

Kataruchak said the Punjab government has secured a cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 28,000 crore for wheat procurement. Farmers will face no difficulties in receiving payments for their crops.

According to a statement, the minister said adequate arrangements for gunny bags have been made, and these have been delivered in sufficient quantities to all procurement centres.

A total of 1,864 mandis and procurement centres have been equipped with all necessary arrangements to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience. Facilities such as water and medical treatment have been ensured in the mandis, along with several other essential amenities, he said.

All deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that farmers do not face any issues during the procurement process, the minister said.

Kataruchak added that Chief Minister Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered that farmers should receive payment for their crops, as per the minimum support price, within 24 hours of procurement.

