Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria met several Union ministers in New Delhi since Thursday to discuss key development issues concerning the Union Territory and the state, an official statement said.

On Friday, Kataria met Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar (Housing and Urban Affairs), Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Tourism) and Bhupender Yadav (Environment, Forest and Climate Change). Earlier, he had held talks with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on improving airport connectivity.

During his meeting with Khattar, the governor sought early approval of 328 electric buses for Chandigarh under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa scheme to replace the aging fleet of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, most of which will reach the end of their operational life between 2025 and 2027.

The governor also requested the expedited issuance of the Letter of Award for the 100 electric buses already sanctioned in October 2023, emphasising the need for their delivery before November 2025 to ensure continuity in public transport services.

He assured that necessary vehicle scrapping certificates would be provided through Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) in support of the Ministry's green mobility efforts.

In his meeting with Vaishnaw, Kataria called for enhanced rail connectivity between Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded and Punjab-Chandigarh, as well as between Udaipur and Chandigarh to benefit pilgrims and regular passengers.

With Shekhawat, he discussed strengthening Chandigarh's tourism infrastructure in line with its heritage and growing visitor footfall. He stressed improving connectivity to cultural and religious hubs.

Kataria also met Yadav to deliberate on environmental priorities and sustainable development for Punjab and Chandigarh.

On Thursday, Kataria had urged the civil aviation minister to boost domestic and international connectivity from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, which serves as a key gateway for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The Union Minister assured that the ministry would actively explore possibilities and work with all stakeholders, including airlines and airport operators, to improve connectivity and upgrade passenger facilities at the airport.

