New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has posted a credit growth of 13.6 per cent to Rs 11.17 lakh crore for the March quarter.

Total advances were Rs 9.83 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2024, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported a 14.3 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 15.65 lakh crore as against Rs 13.69 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

Total business of the bank rose 14 per cent to Rs 26.83 lakh crore as compared to Rs 23.53 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, another public sector lender Central Bank of India reported a 16.20 per cent loan growth to Rs 2.95 lakh crore at the end of fourth quarter FY25 as against Rs 2.51 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's deposits rose 7.18 per cent to Rs 4.12 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 3.85 lakh crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank of India said in a separate regulatory filing.

Punjab & Sind Bank, another PSU bank, clocked a 16.39 per cent rise in advances to Rs 1 lakh crore at the end of fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 85,964 crore a year ago.

The bank's deposits increased 8.68 per cent to Rs 1.29 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 1.19 lakh crore in the year-ago period, Punjab & Sind said in a separate regulatory filing.

