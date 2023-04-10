New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday announced the opening of 25 new branches across the country.

With the opening of the new branches, the bank has now a total of 1,553 branches pan-India, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a statement.

Considering the geographical spread, these 25 branches were inaugurated virtually from the bank's head office in the presence of top executives, it said.

Punjab & Sind Bank Managing Director Swarup Kumar Saha said the bank has taken a new milestone to its journey of excellence and by opening new branches bank will look at enhancing its market outreach and all efforts will be made to mobilise quality business.

