Kolkata, Apr 9 (PTI) Purba Medinipur Dragons lifted the NCC Cricket Tournament trophy after a nail-biting super over win against Alipurduar Thunders on Wednesday.

The match ended in a dramatic tie, with both teams scoring 130 runs after 20 overs, leading to a Super Over.

Subha Guchhait scored the entire 16 runs for Dragons in the super over as they successfully restricted Thunders to seven runs.

