New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Quality Council of India (QCI) Chairman Jaxay Shah has been appointed to the board of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

ONDC is an initiative of the commerce and industry ministry to offer small retailers an opportunity to provide their services and goods to buyers across the country through an e-commerce system, where buyers will be able to purchase the products, which are sold on any platform.

Also Read | iQOO 11 5G, Touted as World’s Fastest Smartphone, Coming to India Soon: Know Unparalleled Features and Launch Date Here.

"Shah has been appointed to represent QCI on the board of ONDC as (Promoter) Director," QCI said in a statement.

Shah is also the Managing Director of Ahmedabad-based real estate firm Savvy Infrastructure.

Also Read | Fog Causes Accidents in North India: Do’s and Don’ts for Driving Car or Bike in Low Visibility to Prevent Mishaps.

Shah said: "Through this initiative, we envision empowering small merchants, local businesses, and consumers up to the last mile by breaking silos and promoting access and innovation like never before".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)