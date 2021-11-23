Coimbatore, Nov 23 (PTI) With increasing demand, particularly from the Electric Vehicle sector, Chennai-based Qmax Group ventured into the field of Lithium Ion batteries, a top company official said here on Tuesday.

Also Read | ISRO Working on Futuristic Technologies, Intelligent Satellites, Says Chairman K Sivan.

Also Read | Sensex Tanks Over 700 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Tests 17,300.

Initially the cells would be imported from its Training On Trainers (TOT) partners, assembled into battery packs for various applications including Electric Vehicles, Railways, Telecom and rural electrification, the company chairman S R Sabhapathy told reporters here.

The foundation stone for the new state of the art plant of its new division Qmax Ion Private Ltd at Thiruporur in Chennai, was laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin during an Investors Meet held here, he said.

Stating that Qmax Ion will be producing Battery packs which are based on technologically advanced Lithium Ion polymer chemistry Cells with many unique features, Sabhapathy said that the plant, with an investment of Rs 500 crore, will start its production in another 18 months, after completion of the ongoing construction at the site and produce 500 MW per annum.

The cells will be of superior quality which ensure higher energy densities, longer life cycles, battery packs that will endure tough Indian weather conditions, low internal resistance, high crates, faster charging capabilities.

These battery assemblies will also be equipped with advanced IOT enabled, battery management systems. The product range to be manufactured also include Battery Lifecycle Testers, super capacitor- based applications for superior performance and enhanced battery life, he said.

"According to government estimates, India will need a minimum of around 10 Giga Watts of Lithium Ion Batteries by 2022-23 , 60 Giga Watts by 2025-26 and 120 Giga Watts by 2030. This field has immense growth potential since many of the earlier generation Lead Acid Batteries are being replaced increasingly in various fields by more energy-delivering intrinsically safe and space-saving Lithium Ion Batteries," Sabhapathy said

The 28-year old Qmax Group, pioneer in automated testing technologies, with a proven track record of delivering high quality products and best technical support, is sure to make an energetic entry in this new technology field and deliver cutting edge technology and value for money solutions for its customers and become one of the top players in this emerging field as well, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)