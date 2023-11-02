New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A bilateral agreement between QCI (Quality Council of India) and African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) was inked to strengthen trade relations and harmonise standards, enhancing the global trade landscape, an official statement said on Thursday.

It said that ONDC (open network for digital commerce) identified QCI to assess the digital readiness of entities to understand their readiness to seamlessly onboard on the seller app in the ONDC Network.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

QCI hosted the International Convention on Sustainable Trade and Standards here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)