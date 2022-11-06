Mangaluru (K'taka), Nov 6 (PTI) Police on Sunday said they have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a school teacher during a parents-teachers association meeting held near here.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

The teacher had given a loan to the wife of the accused but it was not repaid.

At the meeting on Friday, the accused and the teacher got into a quarrel and he reportedly assaulted her, they said.

The teacher got injured and was hospitalised, said the police.

The remanded person returned home from abroad only a few days ago, they added.

