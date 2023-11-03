New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Non-profit trust Quest Alliance on Friday said it has brought out artificial intelligence-based game 'Career Quest' which helps students from vulnerable sections of the society to explore different career paths through simulation.

An immersive and experiential career exploration game for adolescents called Career Quest which offers exposure to different career journeys is now live and accessible to the public, Quest Alliance said in a statement.

The game, developed by Quest Alliance, helps students largely from vulnerable sections of the society navigate different career choices and understand likely feedback from parents, peers and society on their choices, the statement said, adding that it has been tested with over 1,000 students across the country.

Career Quest helps students rehearse various career scenarios through simulations and evaluate the role of gender stereotypes, peer pressure and parental negotiations in their decision-making process.

The game is specially designed to help lakhs of students from low socio-economic sections who struggle with career path navigation.

Aakash Sethi, CEO of Quest Alliance, said in the statement that the game aids in bringing out dilemmas that influence career decisions and allows a student to play out different scenarios in the process of career exploration.

Sethi explained that many students struggle to evaluate career options as lack of exposure, gender stereotypes, peer pressure and parental negotiations make this journey a difficult one.

Career Quest is a simulator where they can rehearse potential real-life scenarios and make well-informed career choices. This saves a lot of time and help in dealing with the anxiety, he added.

Lakhs of students in the network schools of Quest Alliance will use this game to make career choices. Quest Alliance is also in the process of tying up with a number of companies to roll out this game for students.

The game has also been featured as one of the top 100 most impactful and scalable education innovations from around the world by HundreED Global Collection 2024. The award ceremony will be held in Finland. The game is designed for students of high school, ITI or vocational courses.

Quest Alliance, a not-for-profit trust, designs scalable solutions that enable educators to address critical gaps for quality education and skills training.

