New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) R K Vishnoi, the Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India, has taken over as Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to a statement.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an umbrella organisation that aims to promote commerce and industry in BRICS nations. Established in 2012 by a group of distinguished professionals and entrepreneurs, the not-for-profit organisation is empanelled with NITI Aayog and is recognised by the United Nations.

Also Read | Climate Change: 82 Percent of Indians Either Alarmed or Concerned About Global Warming, Says Study.

"R K Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director THDC India Limited, achieved another milestone by taking over the responsibility of Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry," a statement said on Thursday.

He is currently holding the additional responsibility of Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC and NEEPCO.

Also Read | 'Not My King': UK Republicans To Stage Protest Against Monarchy on May 6, Want King Charles III Coronation to Be the Last.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)