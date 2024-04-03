Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the opening of 212-key Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, under its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection.

"With 212 rooms, the largest in Jammu and Kashmir region, Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, promises an unparalleled experience for our guests," Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President (ASVP), South Asia, Nikhil Sharma, said in a statement.

With this opening, Radisson Hotel Group has over 165 hotels in operation and under development in India.

