New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Thunderstorm accompanied by rain is expected in the national capital on Friday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am, 1.1 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorm with rain for the day.

The city's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 95 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

