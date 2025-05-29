Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in some parts of Rajasthan over the next two days, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

The local weather office said that many areas were lashed by storms while others witnessed a cloudy weather on Thursday.

The maximum day temperature in the state was recorded at 45.3 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar followed by 43.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 43.1 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 43 degrees Celsius in Churu, 42.1 degrees Celsius in Kota and 41.6 degrees Celsius in Sangaria.

In the capital city Jaipur, the maximum temperature was registered at 40.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, storm and rain will continue in some parts of the state.

The department has predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms in some parts of Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions over the next two days.

