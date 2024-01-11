Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday met Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala here and held wide-ranging discussions, including on tourism and creation of employment.

The chief minister discussed with Fiala various issues, including promoting tourism in Rajasthan, creating employment through innovation in the technical sector and industrial development, according to an official statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar and senior officials of the Czech government were present during the meeting, it said.

