Jaipur, Mar 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade's chopper developed a technical snag while taking off after leaving him in Pali on Saturday, police said.

SP Pali Chunaram Jat said that the governor arrived in Pali in a chopper for a programme. As per the schedule, he then left for the programme by road.

Within seconds, the chopper took off, a technical snag occurred and the chopper instantly landed safely, SP said.

It was examined for the fault by the crew, SP added.

