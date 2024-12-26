Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said his government will allot land for a hostel in the name of the 'Sahibzadas'.

"Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh sacrificed their lives at a young age for the protection of religion and truth. This is a source of inspiration to all of us," he said during a Shabad Kirtan programme at the BJP's state office on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

He said the BJP government will allot land to the Sikh community for a hostel in the name of the Sahibzadas.

"The martyrdom of Sahibzadas tells us that to follow the path of religion, determination and courage is required," the chief minister said.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said Mughal rulers tried to make the Sahibzadas bow down by torturing them, but instead of bowing their heads, they thought it better to sacrifice their lives.

