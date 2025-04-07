Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) A man was arrested in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan for alleged brutal thrashing of a dog, police said on Monday.

The arrest followed a cyber cell investigation triggered by a complaint from animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi, who sent a purported video of the incident to SP Vineet Kumar Bansal on Sunday.

The video, allegedly posted on Instagram by the accused, showed him brutally beating a dog. He was later identified as one Dinesh Meena, SP Bansal said.

The cyber cell team, following technical evidence, identified the accused and provided the details to SHO Kesariyavad and his team arrested the accused on animal cruelty charges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)