Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 2 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a 52-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 30-year-old hearing- and speech-impaired woman two years ago in Gumanpura area of the city.

The special POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Shahid Mohammad, a local resident, public prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma said.

The incident took place on October 25, 2022, when the convict, a labourer, forcibly entered the survivor's room while her mother was in the first-floor room of the house and raped her there, Sharma said.

Through sign language, the woman communicated her ordeal to her mother, who had spotted the convict while he was fleeing from survivor's room after the crime, he added.

Based on the complaint by the survivor's mother, police registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 452 (house-trespass) of IPC against Shahid Mohammad, then 50, at Gumanpura police station on the same day, the public prosecutor further said.

Shahid was arrested after medical examination of the survivor, he said.

The POCSO court-3 found Shahid guilty of rape and house-trespass and sentenced him to life imprisonment with fine of Rs 35,000, he added.

