Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Rajasthan has recorded 126 per cent more rainfall than normal this monsoon and the spell of rain is expected to continue in many parts of the state for the next few days.

A total of 183.5 mm rainfall has been recorded in the state from June 1 to July 7 this year, which is 126 per cent more than the normal 81.3 mm, the meteorological department in Jaipur said on Monday.

During this period, 284.5 mm (155 per cent more than the normal 111.7 mm) rain was recorded in eastern Rajasthan and 103.2 mm (81 per cent more than the normal 57 mm) rain was recorded in western Rajasthan.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of Met centre, Jaipur, said Karauli, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Dausa and Tonk districts received the highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan.

Karauli has received 341.8 mm rainfall this season, which is 258 per cent more than the normal 95.5 mm.

Similarly, western Rajasthan, where monsoon usually reaches later in the season with little rain, has also received good rainfall this year. Jalore usually receives 70.6 mm rainfall during the monsoon, but this time it has received 209 per cent more - 218.1 mm of rainfall.

Sharma said the monsoon trough line is passing through Sriganganagar district of the state on Monday.

Due to this, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy and sometimes very heavy rain in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur division and Shekhawati region of the state in the next one to three days. There may be spurs of rain in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts as well.

This time southwest monsoon arrived Rajasthan on June 18, a week before its normal time. Since then, it has been nearly active constantly this season and especially western Rajasthan has received good rain. So far, monsoon rain has occurred in entire Rajasthan, the department said.

