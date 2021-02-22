Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) The industry department of Rajasthan will display its industrial areas for the toys sector in the central government's four-day India Toy Fair-2021 going to be held from February 27.

It will be a digitally accessible exhibition, trade, and discussion platform for the Indian toy industry from February 27 to March 2.

"The state government has set up a dedicated Sports Goods and Toy zone at Khushkhera in Alwar which will be prominently highlighted during the fair," an official of the industries department said.

Developed by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), the industrial area is located in the national capital region and provides industrial infrastructure, he said.

"The toys sector has been in the focus of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and the state industries department seeks to draw maximum advantage of the national event,” the officer said.

The toy zone was launched shortly before the lockdown last year and 21 investors are in the process of establishing their units.

