Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) Two people were killed and another injured when a car collided with a culvert on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said.

According to Laxmangarh SHO Shriram Meena, preliminary investigation revealed that the car that was going from Jaipur to Delhi went out of control and collided with a culvert as the driver dozed off.

Also Read | New Financial Year 2024-25 Starts on April 1: Here’s Why Banks in India Are Shut on the First Day of April Month.

Further investigation in the matter is on, he said.

"Two passengers in the car died and the driver was injured in the accident," the SHO said.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

Meena said the injured driver has been admitted to Alwar District Hospital for treatment.

He said the deceased were identified as Ajay Arora (57) and Rajendra Singh (45) and the bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)