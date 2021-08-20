Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Friday said it had adopted 1,224 malnourished children in order to provide them nutritious food, the move coming on the 77th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2021: Top 4 Gadgets To Gift Your Sister This Rakhi.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said the project, which aims to create a healthy society, was initiated by the party at Shatabdi Hospital where a nutrition centre has been started.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)