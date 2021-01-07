Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) State-run electronic manufacturing firm ITI Limited on Thursday said Rakesh Chandra Tiwari has taken over as its Director (Marketing).

An Indian Telecommunication Service officer of 1985 batch, Tiwari possesses more than three decades of rich and diversified experience in Telecom Management, Switch Installation, Quality Assurance, Network Planning & Operations, among others, the company said in a release.

Before joining ITI Limited, Shri Tiwari was looking after the Enterprise Business portfolio as Principal General Manager at BSNL, it said.PTI KSU SS

