New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RSTL) on Tuesday said it has initiated an expansion project of 40,000 metric tonnes at its plant in Khopoli, Maharashtra.

This will be in addition to the company's present installed capacity of 2,64,000 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA).

In a statement, Rama Steel Tubes said the company has initiated a strategic backward integration expansion to the tune of 40,000 MTPA at its plant at Khopoli in Maharashtra.

The project is aimed to be completed by the end of FY25 at an investment of Rs 300 million (Rs 30 crore) to be funded through internal accruals, as per the statement.

Richi Bansal, Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, said, "We are setting up cold rolling mill and galvanising steel sheet facility to cater to the in house raw material requirements to meet the high demand of our specialised steel solutions having applications in country's growing infra and automobile sector."

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is a leading manufacturer of steel pipes and tubes and G.I. (galvanised iron) pipes in the country.

