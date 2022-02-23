Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) A rare endoscopic procedure was successfully performed at KIMSHEALTH here to treat oesophageal shrinkage of a 53-year-old woman who suffered from throat cancer.

Also Read | Audi Partners With Verizon To Bring 5G Connectivity to Its Vehicles in the US.

“It's a delicate surgery that requires immense care,” Dr Madhu Sasidharan, gastroenterologist of KIMSHEALTH, said.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Debut Tomorrow in India, Teased on Flipkart.

In 2019, the woman underwent radiation but it shrunk her food pipe to shrink and prevented her from taking solid food, said a press release on Wednesday.

Later, her condition deteriorated and she couldn't even take water necessitating consumption of food through a drill in the stomach and connecting it with an artificial pipe to the intestines directly," the hospital said.

After two years, she approached KIMSHEALTH which carried out a two-hour endoscopy that widened the food-pipe.

“For two years, the patient was taking food without knowing the taste. She has now begun eating food normally,” said Dr Sasidharan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)