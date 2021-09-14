New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises Ltd and BofA Securities Europe SA on Tuesday bought shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises worth over Rs 225 crore through open market transactions.

Rare Enterprises bought 50 lakh scrips at Rs 220.44 per share through bulk deal transactions on NSE. BofA Securities Europe SA purchased 48.65 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 236.2 apiece.

Also Read | Apple Event 2021 LIVE News Updates: iPhone 13 Series, AirPods 3 & Watch Series 7 Likely To Be Launched Tonight.

Rare Enterprises' purchase value stood at Rs 110.22 crore while that of Bofa Securities Europe SA was Rs 114.92 crore.

BofA Securities Europe SA - Odi is a public shareholder of Zee Entertainment and held 1.03 per cent stake at the end of the June 2021 quarter.

Also Read | Joe Cury; Against ALL Odds, From Homeless & Suicidal to $18MM in Sales.

On NSE, shares of Zee Entertainment zoomed as much as 40.06 per cent to close at Rs 261.7 on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)