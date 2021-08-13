New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) RattanIndia Power on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 824.42 crore for the June quarter.

It had logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 450.78 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the quarter stood at Rs 950.43 crore as compared to Rs 268.07 crore in the same period a year ago.

