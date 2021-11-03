New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) RattanIndia Power on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 463.95 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

In the year-ago period, it incurred a loss of Rs 461.27 crore, a BSE filing stated.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces Special Diwali Stickers Pack, Here's How To Download & Send.

Total income stood at Rs 828.83 crore in the quarter as against Rs 280.79 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)