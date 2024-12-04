New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Ravinder Maini, a 2005 batch Indian Revenue Service officer, has taken charge as Executive Director of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, according to a release.

Earlier, Maini served as a Director (ITA-II), Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

With 19 years of experience in public service, Maini has held various key positions during his career. A Bachelor of Technology graduate, he also holds a degree in law, bringing a strong technical and legal acumen to his new role at the IBBI.

IBBI, established in 2016, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, is responsible for implementation of the Code. It plays a critical role in promoting transparency and accountability in the insolvency resolution process, the release said.

The IBBI is a statutory body functioning under the corporate affairs ministry.

