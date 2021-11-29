New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday said RBI has appointed P N Raghunath as an additional director on the board of the bank.

"The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated November 29, 2021 has appointed P N Raghunath, General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru, Regional Office as an Additional Director on the board of the bank for a period of 2 years with effect from November 29, 2021 to November 28, 2023 on till further orders, whichever is earlier," Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Realme 9 Series India Launch Postponed Due to Ongoing Chip Shortage.

Stock of the bank closed at Rs 17.80 apiece on BSE, down 4.56 per cent over previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)