Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) With the RBI delivering the third 50-bps repo rate hike by front-loading its exit from the loose monetary regime, analysts are divided over the next rate increase, with some of them seeing another 35 bps hike in December while others say the next rate move will be data-dependent.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the group chief economic adviser at SBI, expects another bout of rate hike in the December policy and so do his counterparts from a few rating agencies but Crisil chief economist D K Joshi feels the central bank may react more to the incoming inflation and growth numbers.

"We believe that a 35 bps rate hike in December looks imminent but beyond December it will be a touch and go," SBI's Ghosh said in a post-policy note.

RBI's third 50 bps repo hike cements its resolve to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth, he added.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, the principal economist at India Ratings, said he sees the rate going up, "although the governor has ruled out any peak/terminal policy rate in the current rate hike cycle, under the prevailing macroeconomic conditions we believe it to be 6.25-6.50 per cent provided retail inflation falls to 5-5.5 per cent in 1QFY24."

But his agency expects retail inflation to be at 6.8 per cent in Q2 FY23 and average at 6.5 per cent for the full fiscal.

"Therefore we believe from here on further rate hikes though still a possibility, is likely to be in baby steps and will be more focussed on restraining the broadening of price pressures and/or pre-empt second round effects," he added.

According to Dharmakirti Joshi, the chief economist at Crisil, the 50 bps hike in the policy rate is a response to persistent risks to inflation, which has remained above the upper tolerance band for eight months now, and the spillover risks from the aggressive monetary policy stance of major central banks, especially the US Fed.

Therefore, the RBI's future actions will be dependent on trajectory of domestic inflation, developments on the external sector and surprises in actions of other major central banks, Joshi added.

Suman Chowdhury of Acuité Ratings said the fact that the central bank reiterated its resolve to be in the "withdrawal of accommodation" mode, has clearly increased the possibility of a further rate hike in December.

Therefore the likelihood of a terminal rate of 6.5 percent or even above over the next two quarters has clearly increased, he noted.

Rahul Bajoria, the head of EM Asia (ex-China) economics at Barclays, who was expecting the MPC to change its stance to neutral, said the decision shows the RBI is ready to deliver further rate hikes, but it will make sense to wait and see the evolution of price rise, especially in the context of falling imported prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)