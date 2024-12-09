Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has said that governing Jammu and Kashmir requires a "delicate dance" with the Centre.

"Governing J&K effectively requires a delicate dance with New Delhi, as acknowledged by the new government (in Jammu and Kashmir)," the PDP said in its monthly newsletter 'Speak Up'

The party said its late patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed knew that for J-K's larger interest, unconventional paths must be explored, urging the BJP to adopt a more conciliatory approach akin to that of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"So, even with BJP's limited local influence, strategic engagement is necessary to leverage what rightfully belongs to J&K. Recent arbitrary dismissals of two employees, even with a popular government in place, raise questions. For now, all eyes are on the new government," the party said.

The PDP said in Jammu and Kashmir, winning an election might be the simplest part of the political journey.

"The real challenge is managing the complex web of public expectations and conflict where hot-button issues abound and common ground is rare.

"Unemployment is at unprecedented levels, and while job creation is crucial, it's not the only solution. Imagine a landscape dotted with skill-building workshops, scholarships for higher studies, and robust career counselling-each a beacon to guide our youth away from the shadows of desperation that often lead to drugs and crime," it added.

The party also raised the issue of electricity problem in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Electricity-or should we say, the lack thereof is another shared grievance across both regions. If our own hydroelectric projects fail to meet demand, then the government should consider purchasing more power from NHPC during peak summer and winter seasons.

"Long-term, the goal should be clear: reclaim control over at least two hydroelectric assets to ensure self-sufficiency. The government's recent promises, such as 200 units of free electricity and gas cylinders for the poor, transcend mere election pledges; they are lifelines for many. These commitments, if fulfilled, could dramatically improve the lives of the underprivileged," the party said.

The PDP said the first assembly session in eight years was a vivid display of democracy, chaotic yet vibrant.

"The meeting was not just about policy debates but symbolised a return to a time where voicing dissent did not automatically mean detention," it said.

The PDP also raked up the controversy surrounding the Ring Road project, particularly the lack of proper land compensation and the plan to develop 30 satellite townships.

"(It) has created fear that these townships might house outsiders. The local government must address these concerns," it said.

