New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Smartphone major Realme on Tuesday said it has partnered with Khy electronics to manufacture a diverse range of AIOT products and accessories in India.

The products that will be made locally include Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless, and Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick.

"With localisation and innovation at its core, Realme will continue to expand the manufacturing ecosystem, support the 'Make in India' initiative and enhance employment opportunities...the latest initiative re-affirms the brand's commitment to make India a key manufacturing hub for smartphones, smart TVs, and other AIOT product lines. ," a statement said.

Realme had diversified into 'hearables' and 'wearables' categories in 2019 and 2020, respectively and has seen massive growth in these segments.

“We are delighted to share that realme will enhance its production capabilities and delight users with Make In India products. Our partnership with Khy Electronics will empower us to meet emerging requirements swiftly," Realme Vice President and India, Europe and Latin America Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth said.

India is a focus market for Realme and its efforts are always targeted to prioritise consumer needs and equip them with trendsetting technologies, he added.

"We will continue to cater to the Indian market with consistent collaboration with the ecosystem and make users future-ready,” he said.

Realme said all its smartphones sold in India are 100 per cent 'Made in India' and in August, it also started exporting to Nepal.

More than 60-70 per cent of Realme smartphone supplies, like screens, batteries, and internal structures, are currently purchased and manufactured in India, it added.

Realme is also encouraging more of its suppliers and partners to open local factories in India and contribute more to the country's economy, the statement said.

With Realme's AIOT product lines, realme in the past has teamed up with Bhagwati Products Limited and Videotex International Pvt Ltd as OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners to start local manufacture of Realme's Smart TVs.

