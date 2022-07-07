New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) to collaborate on activities to improve the operational and financial sustainability of discoms.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of R Lakshmanan, Executive Director – REC Limited, and Arunabha Ghosh, CEO at CEEW, REC said in a statement.

Also Read | Sennheiser Launches IE 600 Wired Earphones at Rs 59,990.

"REC and CEEW signed an MoU to collaborate on activities to improve the operational and financial sustainability of discoms through holistic deployment of smart meters, strengthening of power distribution networks and improved quality of service for electricity consumers," it said.

In addition to providing research and evaluation support, CEEW will collaborate with REC to conduct primary and secondary research to help discoms in their efforts to deploy smart meters. CEEW's research will also help to leverage smart metering infrastructure for improved service delivery and ensure a positive consumer experience, it said.

Also Read | Redmi K50i 5G India Price Tipped Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Lakshmanan said this partnership provides framework for future collaborative projects that can help improve the performance of discoms while bringing down their financial losses.

"Without financially sustainable discoms, India's energy transition will take much longer than desirable. This collaboration will allow us to support the ongoing transition in the power sector through on-ground research and evidence-based policy making," CEEW's CEO Ghosh said.

REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)