New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) has incorporated Mekhali Power Transmission Limited as its wholly-owned subsidiary to set up a substation in Karnataka.

RECPDCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned REC, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) under the Ministry of Power focusing on power sector financing in India.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

The company has been incorporated for establishing a 400 KV substation at Mekhali along with associated transmission lines at Belagavi in Karnataka.

Mekhali Power Transmission Limited has been incorporated on May 20, 2025.

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

After selection of the successful bidder in accordance with the tariff-based competitive bidding guidelines, the company would be transferred to the successful bidder along with all assets and liabilities.

RECPDCL acts as the bid process coordinator for selection of transmission service provider for independent inter-state and intra-state transmission project assigned by the Ministry of Power and state governments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)