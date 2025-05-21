New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Refex Renewables & Infrastructure on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidate net loss to Rs 5.02 crore in the March quarter.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 24.98 crore during the quarter from Rs 20.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

During FY25, the loss widened to Rs 36.39 crore from Rs 34.42 crore a year ago.

The board also decided "withdrawal/cancellation of rights issue of an aggregate issue size of up to Rs 160 crore, which was approved by the board of directors, in its meeting held on May 22, 2024".

