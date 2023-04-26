New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday said it has become a forerunner general insurance company in the country to accept the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments.

The company has tied up with Yes Bank to facilitate the collection of premiums in the digital mode using the bank's eRupee platform, a statement said.

Customers who have an active e-wallet with any bank can scan Reliance General Insurance's eRupee QR code to make immediate payment, it said.

With this pioneering launch, the company is presenting its customers with an easy, safe, instant and green payment solution, and taking its promise of providing excellent customer experience to the next level.

eRupee is a digital token that is equivalent to a banknote i.e. legal tender, and is a sovereign currency backed by the RBI, it noted.

Being digital, eRupee removes all the issues of handling physical cash and offers the same anonymity as a banknote, it said.

Moreover, it said, since all eRupee transactions are done through an RBI-regulated entity, it reduces banknote-related risks like anti-money laundering, the counterfeit of currency etc.

Reliance General Insurance is enabling its customers to hedge such risks by providing eRupee as a form of digital currency transaction option thereby promoting safe financial transactions, it said.

