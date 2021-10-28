New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 287.21 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company incurred a loss of Rs 277.44 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 5,760.32 crore from Rs 5,256.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses surged to Rs 5,902.71 crore as compared to Rs 5,604.78 crore in the year-ago period.

RInfra said the pandemic has impacted business by way of interruption in construction activities, operations of metros, toll collections, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure / lockdown of various other facilities etc.

In respect of Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), a subsidiary of the parent company, the net worth has eroded, has an overdue obligations payable to lenders and its current liabilities exceeded current assets, it added. PTI BKS

