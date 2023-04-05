New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Leading retailer Reliance Retail has roped in RS Sodhi, the former MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets its products under the Amul brand.

Sodhi, a dairy industry veteran, will work with Reliance Retail's fruit and vegetable category of its Grocery division, said an industry source.

Also Read | Gold Prices Jump Rs 1,025 To Touch Life-Time High Level of Rs 61,080 per 10 Grams; Silver Zooms Rs 1,810.

His presence would help Reliance Retail to bolster its Grocery division, which runs Smart Bazar and Smart Point stores, he added.

An email sent to Reliance Retail over the development did not elicit any response by the time of filing the story.

Also Read | RBI Likely To Announce Another Repo Rate Hike on April 6 To Manage Inflation.

Earlier, in January this year, Sodhi resigned as Managing Director of GCMMF after serving for almost four decades.

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail is aggressively expanding its business in the FMCG and consumer business pan India.

Going forward, Sodhi may also help to develop a dairy business for Reliance Retail and compete in the segment in which Amul and Mother Dairy are the leading brands, he added.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), which is the holding company of Reliance Retail, has acquired several companies recently to scale its business in consumer goods and FMCG.

It has recently relaunched the Campa brand entering into the cola business.

RRVL-backed FMCG firm, Reliance Consumer Products also launched its consumer packaged goods brand 'Independence' in December last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)