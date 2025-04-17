New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Renewable Energy company ReNew on Thursday said it has inaugurated the largest single-location solar plant of 1.3 GWp in Rajasthan.

Unveiled by Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the milestone underscored ReNew's leadership in the clean energy space, a company statement said.

Also Read | How Many Dolo 650 Can Be Taken in a Day? As US Doctor's 'Indians Take Dolo 650 Like It's Cadbury Gems' Post Goes Viral, Know How Much Paracetamol Is Safe for Your Body.

According to the statement, ReNew, India's leading renewable energy company, inaugurated its 1.3 GWp capacity solar project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Thursday.

An important aspect of the project was the focus on 'Make in India'. This project uses 100 per cent made-by-ReNew solar panels, with 90 per cent manufactured in Rajasthan at the company's solar modules manufacturing facility in Jaipur.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

It stated that this is a first for a project of this scale in India.

The electricity generated from the project will be supplied to the people of Rajasthan at a competitive tariff of Rs 2.18/kWh.

The 1.3 GWp solar power project spans approximately 3,500 acres across multiple villages, including Rampuriya, Bhinajpura, Hastinapur, and Masuriya in the Pokran and Bhaniyana tehsils of Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.

The project is expected to generate about 2,490 million units of electricity annually. This will cover the energy requirements of approximately 5 lakh households in Rajasthan.

The project will also result in an annual offset of about 2.3 million tonnes of CO2 (based on 936g CO2/unit) equivalent emissions, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability.

"Today marks a historic milestone for India, but especially for Rajasthan -- a state that is fast becoming the heart of the nation's renewable energy revolution envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The inauguration of this nearly 1.3 GWp solar site in Jaisalmer, built entirely with Made-in-India modules -- 90 per cent of them manufactured right here in Rajasthan -- is a shining example of contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat," Joshi stated.

ReNew is a leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq.

ReNew founder, Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha said, "The state of Rajasthan has always been central to our growth story, with approximately 5 GW of our total operational capacity located here, backed by investments exceeding Rs 21,000 crore".

"Additionally, we also have a 4 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Jaipur, underscoring our long-term commitment to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

ReNew's clean energy portfolio of 17.4 GWs on a gross basis as of December 31, 2024, is one of the largest globally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)