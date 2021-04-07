New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 110 megawatt (MW) solar generation facility in Rajasthan.

As part of the project, ReNew has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India at a tariff of Rs 2.49/kWh and will provide clean energy to the state.

The solar project in Jaisalmer district is a part of an eventual 2300 MW of solar capacity that ReNew is bringing in Rajasthan, the company said in a statement.

The balance of the 2300 MW capacity will generate electricity to be fed into the national grid, helping India achieve the target of 450 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030.

With this commissioning, ReNew's total solar capacity in Rajasthan stands at 500 MW.

“The commissioning of our solar project in Rajasthan is another step in ReNew's ambitious solar energy programme. In Rajasthan alone, we aim to commission 2300 MW of solar power capacity by 2023," Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)