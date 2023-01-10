New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) ReNew Power on Tuesday said it has installed wind turbine generators at a round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project in Gadag, Karnataka.

The wind turbine generators (WTGs) have a capacity of 3.3-3.465 MW and are 140 metres in height, the company said in a statement.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Power, said, "We want a carbon emission-free India whose growth story is powered by clean energy. This installation brings us one step closer to our goal of boosting India's economic growth by accelerating the clean energy transition".

The company did not share any further details.

ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy-independent power producers globally.

