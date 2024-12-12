Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) East-West Metro services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch (Green Line-2) will be revised from December 14 because of ongoing work between Esplanade and Sealdah stations, Kolkata Metro said in a statement on Thursday.

Beginning Saturday, 114 services will run instead of the usual 150 from Monday to Saturday to facilitate the construction work being undertaken by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL).

In the east-bound tunnel of Green Line-2, services will remain unchanged between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations.

During peak hours, from 9 -11 am and 5-8 pm, services will be available at 20-minute intervals.

During non-peak hours, services will be available at 24-minute intervals in the East-bound tunnel, the statement said.

In the West-bound tunnel, services will be available during peak hours, from 9-11 am and 5-8 pm, between Howrah Maidan and Mahakaran at 20-minute intervals.

During non-peak hours, no services will run in the West-bound tunnel. Services on Sundays will remain unchanged, the statement added.

