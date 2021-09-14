Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) AI-powered logistics platform Rezo.ai on Tuesday said its solutions have helped some large logistics companies in reducing customer query resolution time, which has resulted in repeat customer orders and retention amid the festive season.

The platform said it enhances the customer experience with in-built robotic process automation (RPA) and also analyzes customer-agent interactions while training the agents accordingly.

Also Read | AI and Machine Learning Can Prevent Fraud Attacks, Says Cupid Chan.

This ground-breaking solution assists businesses in identifying the causes of slow sales as well as elements that would help them accelerate sales by assisting them with ineffective customer interactions, the platform said in a statement.

Rezo.ai also said it is enabling these companies to create a smart workforce and reduce operational costs by 20-30 per cent this festive season.

Also Read | PWR Signals Are Simply the Signals of Growth.

"Rezo.ai adds a strategic value to the business when it comes to engaging with customers and creating a distinct experience for them. We leverage proprietary algorithms built using next-generation technology to train models from unstructured voice and text data," said Rashi Gupta, chief data scientist and co-founder of Rezo.ai.

Gupta added that these models once trained for an enterprise get deployed as virtual agents with the ability to talk and revert to customer queries just like the enterprise's "best agent". "These models are designed to scale without a ramp-up period, provide a fast and consistent response to customers."

Stating that the investments in digital technologies such as AI for customer-facing business functions are on the rise in the logistics sector, the platform said it has been seeing immense traction and interest from domestic as well as global logistics companies.

Companies in logistics and several other industries rely on contact centres for handling customer service requests, queries, and escalations. By partnering with Rezo.ai, clients could see drastic improvements in customer satisfaction, it said.

Besides, the solution can assist agents and can also run in a fully automated manner. The agents can handle two-and-a-half times the volume and with an automated system, exponential volumes can be handled with ease, the platform said.

Founded in 2017 by an IITian couple (Manish and Rashi Gupta), Rezo.ai is powered by machine learning, natural language processing and predictive intelligence, and other proprietary algorithms catering to logistics, BFSI, healthcare, automobile, education, and travel. HRS hrs hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)