Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will hold discussions with potential investors on Friday to attract investment in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and related components in the state.

Along with senior officials from the state industries department, Niti Aayog Adviser Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha will also address the forum through a webinar, a senior official said.

"The requirement of mobility in India is set to change dramatically in the near future and the webinar is a step in the direction of building a robust domestic EV ecosystem in the state.

"Electric vehicle and auto-component sector are amongst the thrust Sectors in the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2019 with a progressive incentive structure, and the land is readily available in RIICO industrial areas across the state, including in the NCR falling in Rajasthan," the official said.

RIICO is the apex industrial development agency of the Rajasthan government.

In the webinar, a panel discussion on 'Component Manufacturing Vital for Robust Domestic EV Ecosystem' will be held, which will be addressed by the industry stakeholders.

