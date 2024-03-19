New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) State-run RITES Ltd, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways involved in transport consultancy and the engineering sector, is eyeing markets like Vietnam for international consultancy, a top company official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event, RITES Ltd Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rahul Mithal said international consultancy will be a very important focus area for the company.

"One very important focus area of ours is going to be international consultancy... under RITES Videsh which is basically a strategic initiative.

"It is not a separate unit or anything. It is our inhouse, more focused approach and more focused accounting in which we will see how much revenue and margins we are getting from international consultancy. That is going to be a very important focus area for us," Mithal told reporters here.

The Memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi port is a very important step in that direction, he noted.

The company, he said, has a strategic initiative called 'RITES Videsh' which it launched a year back. It is basically a more focussed approach on international business-whether it is international consultancy or it is export of rolling stock.

The company, he said, will tap various sectors including metro, airports and institutional buildings.

Stating that highways is again a very important vertical for the company, he said the PSU is working in many states including North East, in this area.

Mithal said the company was a consultant for the Gwalior airport.

He said the Odisha government wishes the company to do the detailed project report (DPR) for their new upcoming airports. The company, he said, also got orders for providing inspecting engineering services for augmentation of Mangalore and Lucknow airport.

"In airports whether it is for initial DPR or inspecting engineering services, we are getting a lot of orders. This we see as a very important sector," he explained.

The company sees the metro as a very important sector which it will tap.

Another important area that the company is tapping is institutional buildings and RITES is working on the new block of IIT Delhi, he explained.

